Girls State Delegates prepare to learn

The Fayette American Legion Auxiliary Unit 273 is sponsoring six girls to the 2017 Girls State to be held June 25 through July 1 on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

Missouri Girls State is an intensive week of government study and Americanism training. The latter includes respect for the American flag and emphasizes proper flag etiquette. Each delegate is assigned to a city. Delegates of each city are housed together. Each city forms a city government with elected officials who carry out responsibilities and duties as assigned. Three cities form a county with duties and responsibilities performed by elected officials. Next a state government is formed complete with the election of a Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer and Auditor.

In addition to elective offices, each citizen must choose one class to attend daily. Classes include Legislative Procedure, Law, Law Enforcement, Communication/Media, International Politics, Business School and Executive/Leadership School. If all rules and regulations are complied with, a delegate may apply for two or three hours of college credit issued by the University of Central Missouri.

Citizens may participate in Missouri Girls State band or chorus. They perform before assemblies and at the Friday inauguration of state officials. Missouri Girls State provides an opportunity to experience college living, meet new friends and share high school club ideas and activities.

To be eligible for Missouri Girls State, a girl must be a junior in high school with at least one semester of high school remaining, have high moral character, good sportsmanship, scholastic and leadership ability and be interested in government and current events. She must also be willing to show respect to the American flag.

Delegates from Fayette High School are: Hailey Sage, daughter of Rick and Aimee Sage; Chelsea Wysocki, daughter of Leonette Markland; Rylee Beeler, daughter of Paul and Tammy Beeler; and alternate Alexes Filley, daughter of Nancy Sayers.

Delegates from New Franklin High School are; Melissa Blumer, daughter of Richard and Missy Blumer; Cierra Maupin, daughter or Jason Maupin and Kyra King; Kacie White, daughter of Scott and Becky White; and alternate Nicole Blumer, daughter of Richard and Missy Blumer.

The Auxiliary would like to thank the following organizations whose financial contributions enabled us to send the six delegates; Addison Biological Labs, Beaman Plumbing and Heating, LLC, Commercial Trust Company, Fayette Rotary International, Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home and New Franklin PTO.

The Auxiliary also thanks the high school counselors, Ericka Soder of New Franklin and Tiffany Swanson of Fayette for their assistance in working with the girls and scheduling our interviews.