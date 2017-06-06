Michael Lackland

1984-2017

Glasgow resident, Michael Lackland, passed away suddenly at his home on June 3, 2017. He was 33 years of age.

Michael Christopher Lackland was born in Fayette, Missouri, on March 22, 1984, the son of Terry L. and Deborah (Westhues) Lackland. Michael graduated from Glasgow High School with the class of 2003. He attended Central Methodist University. Michael worked as an auto mechanic at Lackland Automotive for a number of years. He also worked part-time at the Glasgow Bowling Alley. Michael had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed mushroom hunting and rock hunting. Michael loved reading, he had a deep fascination with science, and was very proficient with computers. Michael’s gentle demeanor and kind spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, Terry “Critter” and Debbie Lackland, of Glasgow; sister, Jessica Lackland and fiancé Lucas Chrislaw, of Glasgow; grandmother, Ruth Westhues, of Fayette; and nephew, Eli Johanning, of Glasgow. Michael is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

A funeral service for Michael will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, with Fr. Alex Gabriel officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Tuesday evening, June 6 at the funeral home. A prayer service will be held before the visitation at 4:30 p.m. and a rosary will follow the visitation at 8 p.m.. Burial will follow the funeral at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary School of Glasgow or the Central Methodist University Science Department, in care of the funeral home.