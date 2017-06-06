‘My Soul Has Been Anchored’; theme for Juneteenth

With just one week away the 17th annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off on Thursday, June 8 with the annual Jeopardy trivia contest. The event will take place at 6 p.m., Schnell Hall, 302 Villers Drive, and Fayette. The host this year will be none other than Bill Clark, editor with the Columbia Tribune. Bill was the featured host a few years ago which made this educational forum very entertaining and fun. Bill is well known for his historical knowledge and “bird watching” stories in the Tribune. The event is free of charge and everyone is invited to come and better understand American history locally and on a national front. Light refreshments will be served.

Friday will be the gospel fest event. Once again there will be a number of local talent singing and praising God through song and dance. This event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the Howard County courthouse lawn.

Then Saturday is the final day. There will be numerous activities. First, there will be a free continental fellowship breakfast sponsored by the Methodist men at 7:30 a.m. A 5K run and walk sponsored by Howard County Health and Wellness Council, Fayette Roadrunners and Inovatia with the adult event starting at 8 a.m., followed by the youth at 9 a.m. at Ricketts Lake. There will be a random drawing for KC Royals tickets.

The annual parade will kick off at 10 a.m., starting on Spring Street and move south around the courthouse Square. This year the special parade guest will include the Mid-Missouri Highsteppers, well known group of youth from Columbia and affiliated with the Boys & Girls Club of Columbia. They are a contemporary precision dance and drill troupe performing dance steps, military drill maneuvers, marching steps and choreographed street dance to percussion accompaniment. They will also perform immediately following the parade. Other guests in the parade will include Grand Marshals, Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth, local Howard County queen, teen and prince/princess, and Mary Ann Hudson, Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee Teacher of Year Award recipient.

Back this year to participate in the Juneteenth celebration are the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Chapter of Kansas City, MO. The organization is to promote the history and legacy of the Buffalo soldiers while providing a positive image of the youth in the community. They will be providing a video presentation shortly before noon.

Howard County Health and Wellness Council (HCHWC) will be offering wellness screening in the Commercial Trust Community Room from noon until 3 p.m.. In addition, HCHWC will be offering food demonstrations from noon to 2 p.m.

A number of other afternoon activities will be held. This includes a tour of the old Howard County jail, a live auction that will feature a number of items including Cardinals and Royals baseball tickets, free bingo with prizes to be given away.

That evening, starting at 5 p.m., will be a Lincoln school reunion gathering at the soon to be Alexander hotel on the corner of Morrison and South Main Streets. The public is invited to attend this event. It is also free of charge.

The Norm Reubling Band, voted Columbia’s “Best Band,” will be the final event at 7 p.m., and provide live music. They feature the very best in blues, rock, soul, jazz, and swing. Norm Ruebling is co-owner of Mo-X Express in Columbia, Mo.

The main concession stand sponsored by Fayette native Rodney Gaines, owner of Gaines Car Detailing/Moving and Delivery in Columbia, will be serving food all day starting at 10 a.m. As a way of giving back to those who have so bravely and courageously served this country, all military veterans eat free.

The theme is “My Soul Has Been Anchored” and is, according Pastor Karen Jones with St. Paul United Methodist Church, a reminder about our need to be anchored through the Hope that God will fulfill every promise that He has given to us.

The announcement of the Juneteenth Grand Marshals will be in the next edition, so stay tuned. For more information you may contact Tim Jackman, coordinator, at 660-248-2335.