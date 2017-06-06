Noted in Brief 06.07.17

• howard county democrat committee will meet Thursday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m., at the Flaspohler Law Office, 112 W. Morrison, in Fayette. One item will be to fill vacancy of committeewoman from Chariton Township. Interested candidates need to attend or contact Mary Jarboe at 660-728-1281

• Juneteenth celebration June 8-10 in Fayette, watch for more details

• PEO Chapter nn will meet Friday, June 9th at 1 p.m. at the Commercial Trust Community Room, RSVP hostesses Millie Buckler or Mary Hunter if unable to attend.

• 13th annual kenny blakely classic golf tournament Saturday, June 10, lunch at noon, tee-off at 1 p.m. @ Fayette Golf Course. Four person scramble, $140 per team or $35 per golfer. Register by June 3 with Leah Flaspohler 660-537-1110

• LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOL ALL-SCHOOL REUNION, Saturday, June 10 at the corner of Main and Morrison, beginning at 5 p.m., the public is welcome – appetizers and refreshments – hosted by Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee

• Vacation bible school ‘Wild Wild West’ June 11-14 at 6 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, New Franklin, call 660-848-2476 for a ride

• White-bell american legion post 273 & auxiliary will meet at Schnell Hall Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 6 p.m. All veterans and /or spouses welcome.

• Ashby-Hodge Gallery of Art presents The art of Collecting: Two shows; The Bill and Martha Holman Collection, 17 artists, 68 works; May 7 through July 20, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed July 4) Classic Hall CMU Campus. Disabled parking available.

• the parents as teachers play center *summer hours* open 9 to 10:30 a.m. first Wednesday in June, every Wednesday in July, and the first Wednesday in August. The PAT Play Center is closed whenever school is not in session. Car seat inspections are provided free of charge by appointment. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held the fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. The Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held the second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at the Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and at the New Franklin Senior Housing from 2-5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday.

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.