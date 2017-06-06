Questions about Fayette

Letter to the editor: I really don’t know where to start, there are so many issues. So I guess I’ll just voice my two biggest concerns.

Number 1 – Swimming pool.

Why is it that Boonville, Moberly, and Glasgow have nice swimming pools, parks, etc? What is there for our children and grandchildren, I can tell you, TROUBLE!

Number 2 – City Streets.

Embarrassing to say the least. I’ve seen two other towns with streets as bad. 1. Higbee and 2. Armstrong, Pitiful.

If our so called “Historical Society” has any common sense, as well as our county and city officials they need to open their eyes.

We no longer live in the 1800’s. It’s 2017 people. Come on and get a grip on reality.

Sorry, just my opinion and everyone knows it and just chooses to ignore.

Sincerely,

Brenda Thompson