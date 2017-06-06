Sharon K. Gieger

2017

Sharon K. Gieger of Armstrong, a loving mother and daughter passed away April 30, 2017 at Valleyview Rehabilitation Center, after a long illness.

She is survived by two daughters and one son. Sharon’s children and brother do not live in the Armstrong area. Sharon was proceeded in death by her adoptive parents and her long time friend, Tom Rueter.

Sharon previously worked as a homecare taker and as a nurses aide in Columbia. She loved to fish and watch all kinds of sports.

She loved to make cakes for her friends. She especially loved her cats and her beloved dog Hounddog.

Sharon was a person who could just light the room up with just one laugh. She was and always will be a loving person.

Sharon was cremated at Pathway and there will no public services/