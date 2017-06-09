CMU Names Parisi VP For Enrollment Management

Behind every great success story is a pathway of carefully-considered decisions made to ensure progress and achievement. With the appointment of Joseph Parisi, PhD, Central Methodist University has made one of those impactful decisions – one destined to mean even more development at an already thriving University.

For the first time in CMU history, the position of Vice President for Enrollment Management was established by CMU President Roger Drake to build upon CMU’s mission to prepare students to make a difference in the world by emphasizing academic and professional excellence, ethical leadership, and social responsibility. Parisi will consolidate and direct several different departments assigned to separate administrative areas into a unit that will streamline processes for prospective students in CMU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, housed on the main campus in Fayette.

Such a newly-created position carries significant weight and responsibility. But Parisi, a native of Chesterfield, Mo., has the track record that leads Drake to believe he will exceed the expectations tied to the job.

“In Central’s rich history, it always seems that the right person comes along at the right time,” Drake said. “I am convinced that Joe Parisi is the right person for this time. “He has dedicated his life to ensuring that young people have the opportunity to earn a college degree,” Drake added.

The VPEM reports directly to the President, serves as a key member of the Senior Staff, and oversees the departments of admissions, financial assistance, and marketing. Experience with trends and practices in enrollment management, recruitment of first-time freshmen, transfers, and international students, and policy innovation is vital in the position.

Parisi has an extensive professional background that reflects success and leadership in higher education. Before joining CMU, he served as the vice president for enrollment management at Lindenwood University, a 10,700-student independent college in St. Charles.

Before being promoted to VPEM at Lindenwood, he held a variety of titles there, including head wrestling coach, director of athletic enrollment, director of Work and Learn, executive director of American Humanics: Academic Certification Program, associate professor of management, director of admissions, associate dean of admissions, and dean of day admissions.

Prior to his 19-year career at Lindenwood, Parisi was employed by Missouri Valley College in Marshall, where he was an admissions and financial aid counselor, head assistant wrestling coach, and an instructor in the School of Human Services.

Parisi received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nonprofit Administration and Recreation Administration from Missouri Valley before going on to earn a Master of Science degree in Business Administration—Nonprofit Administration, and finally a Doctor of Education in Instructional Leadership, both from Lindenwood.

Many responsibilities come along with being the new VPEM at Central. Parisi will design, implement, and maintain a comprehensive strategic enrollment management plan. He also will collaborate with various CMU departments and divisions to implement academic and student development goals, initiatives, standards, policies and procedures.

Other duties include developing and monitoring department budgets, ensuring financial aid resources meet the needs of both new and continuing students, developing a marketing plan, working with athletics for financial aid and recruitment purposes, and much more.

Parisi officially begins as the VPEM at CMU on July 1.

“I’m excited to become part of the innovation, growth, and forward motion happening at Central Methodist,” Parisi said.

Parisi and his family said they are excited to make CMU their new home.

“We are delighted to join the Central Methodist University community; everyone I met on campus is clearly dedicated to providing a top tier experience for student intellectual and personal development,” said Parisi.

“I am particularly impressed with Central’s demonstrable commitment to a liberal arts education and mission as evidenced by continued success. It will be a privilege to work alongside the community in support of Central’s mission and future successes,” he added.