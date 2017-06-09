Juneteenth Events underway

It’s not too late to enjoy the selection of events celebrating Juneteenth this weekend!

For early risers, there is a free Fellowship Breakfast by the Methodist Men beginning at 7:30 a.m. If you enjoyed too much sausage and eggs, head out to Ricketts Lake at 8 a.m. and work it off in the 5K Run/Walk. Be sure to be back in time for the Juneteenth Parade beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will include the Mid-Missouri Highsteppers and Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club – you won’t want to miss!

There will be plenty of food available, of course, the Gaines family will be back with their barbeque, and they are serving complementary meals to veterans, law enforcement, and first responders. Be sure to stop by!.

There will be Bingo, Wellness Screenings, Historic Jail tours, Live Music, Food Demonstrations, games, and other activities. Something fun for everyone! Be sure to come out and participate!