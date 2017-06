Kelsey Snider

1999-2017

Kelsey Snider passed away Friday, June 9, 2017 at her home in New Franklin. She was 17.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Howard Funeral Home in Boonville (www.howardfh.com) as this newspaper went to press.

A complete obituary will be posted on the Advertiser/Democrat-Leader website immediately as it becomes available — www.fayettenewspapers.com.