Notice Regarding Bulk Trash Pick-Up in Fayette

AAA Waste Management, Inc. would like to begin picking up bulky trash items with regular trash pick-up. Starting June 5, 2017 an individual household may set out one bulky trash item per week with their regular trash. Bulky items are items which will not fit in containers, but which are capable of being carried to the curbside by two persons. Bulky solid waste shall include such items as small household appliances such as microwave ovens, mixer and toaster, equipment, furniture, and rugs. Rugs and carpets should be cut in length no longer than 4 foot and tied up.

Bulky items do not include white goods (white goods include – dishwashers, washers, dryers, refrigerators and freezers), tires, lead-acid batteries, vehicles, motors, rocks, stones, dirt, or construction items. Bulky items also do not include large quantities of items. For example, excessive trash in bags or containers and /or excessive bulk items.

Tires with sidewalls cut out will be accepted. This weekly service will be provided to Fayette residents starting Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7 and will continue weekly. You may make special arrangements for pick-up of white goods (dishwashers, washers, dryers, refrigerators and freezers) and construction materials by calling AAA Waste Management, Inc. toll free at 866-445-9392. There may be charges for pick-up of white goods and construction materials. If you have questions regarding bulk trash pick-up, please contact the Fayette Utility Office at 660-248-2214.