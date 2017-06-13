Approximately 550 attend Howard Electric annual meeting

Howard Electric Cooperative’s 81st annual meeting was held Monday night at the Fayette High School gym. General Manager Richard Fowler presided over the meeting with over 550 cooperative members and guests in attendance. The Board of Directors were elected in Districts 1, and 3 All 3 incumbents – Bill John, Bill Westfall, and Ken Nordmeyer were re-elected to the board. Service awards recipients were Doug Asbury for 30 years Doug’s duties include Area Lineman, Warehouse, and Member service. Chad Westhues for 10 years. Chad is the Construction Foreman.

Member George Baste won the grand prize of $500 credit on his electric bill.