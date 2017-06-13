Today is Flag Day which commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777 by the Continental Congress. In 1916, United States President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation officially establishing June 14 as Flag Day. Even so, Flag Day is not an official federal holiday.

Traditionally, the week of June 14 each year is designated as ‘National Flag Week.’ During this week, citizens and businesses are encouraged to display the American flag.

Today’s flag design has not always appeared as it does now. The original design has been officially modified 26 times since 1777.

The Flag Resolution, passed by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777, stated that the flag should be “thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

When Massachusetts reinforcement soldiers brought news of the adoption of the official flag to troops at Fort Schuyler in August of 1777, soldiers chose to make one. Soldiers’ white shirts and red flannel petticoats from officers’ wives were used for stripes, and Capt. Abraham Swartwout’s cloth coat for the blue union. This was the first official United States Flag flown during battle.