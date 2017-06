Josephine Cooper Tindall

1948-2017

Josephine Cooper Tindall, 69, of Fayette, MO., passed into eternity on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at her home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Holy Ground Christian Tabernacle in Fayette. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017 at the church.