Juneteenth 17th Annual Celebration

Fayette’s 17th Annual Juneteenth Celbration; ‘My Soul Has Been Anchored’, was Thursday through Saturday, June 8-10. Grand Marshals for Saturday’s parade were Bernard Ashcraft, pictured above with his wife Brenda, and Marshals Jamie and Sara Page. Ashcraft and Pages were honored during a program.
Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth, Dale Davis, Jr. and Jada Gaines wave to the crowd during the parade. Davis is the son of Dale and Anita Davis. Gaines is the son of Carol Gaines and Xavier Nelson. The 2017 Fayette High graduates both plan to attend Central Methodist University this fall.
Barbara Alexander, member of the Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee, congratulates Mary Ann Hudson, the Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee Teacher of the Year Award recipient. Hudson was recognized during a special program during Saturday’s events.
Mid-Missouri High Steppers of Columbia performed during the parade and later on the square. (see page 6 for more photos)