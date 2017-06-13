Kelsey Mae Snider

1999-2017

Kelsey Mae Snider, 17, of New Franklin passed away after a long and courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis in the presence of her family on June 9, 2017.

Kelsey was a wonderful Christmas present born on Dec. 25, 1999, in Columbia, MO. Daughter of Kevin Dwayne Snider and Janet Lee Hendrix Snider. Kelsey attended New Franklin High School. Kelsey always was the social butterfly, that never met a stranger and would try to brighten up everyone’s day. Kelsey enjoyed tractor pulls, demolition derbies, and rodeos. Kelsey loved to fish and hunt. Kelsey got her first deer last year pulling in a 15-point buck showing those folks at Oak Creek Whitetail Ranch how Howard County girls do it.

Kelsey was preceded in death by grandparents Wayne and Sandy Hendrix, great-grandmother Mae Raney.

Kelsey is survived by her parents, Kevin and Janet Snider and sister Cassie Snider, and her dog Runt of the home. Also surviving are grandparents Marvin and Brenda Snider of Boonville, honorary grandparents Keith and Nancy Hendrix of New Franklin along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation was held at Howard Funeral Home in Boonville on Sunday, June 11, at 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service was Monday, June 12, at 10 a.m. at Howard Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Ken Stacey. Burial followed at Boonesboro Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Austin Phillips, Kyle Burnam, James Polston, Darrell Hendrix, Travis Day, T.J. Johns, Memphis Johns, and Chris Ewens. Honorary pallbearers: Eddie Hanauer, Dale Snider, Tom Snider, Alexus Johns, Mackenzie Hendrix, Samantha Rickerson, Aubrey Rickerson, Rosey Winn, Jaylyn Johns, Kennadi Hendrix, Kimberly Steiner, and Haley Steiner.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to: the family. Online at: www.howardfh.com