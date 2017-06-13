New Franklin discusses Summer events

Summer events seemed to be a theme at the New Franklin City Council meeting, Monday, June 12.

Sue Thompson with South Howard County Historical Society briefed the council on plans being made by area towns for the total eclipse in August. Emily Gerding with the New Franklin Park Board joined Thompson in asking the City for assistance in planning lodging, events, and facilities for anticipated guests. New Franklin in predicted to be in the center of the path for the eclipse.

In other Park Board Business, Gerding discussed repairs needed for the shelter house and reported on the plans for the Kickball tournament scheduled for July 15. At this time there are six teams scheduled. Registration is still open.

Street resurfacing was approved for North Howard and Chancellor Streets, and there was discussion about purchasing asphalt to patch other problem areas until resurfacing can be done for those streets.

New sand filters are needed for the swimming pool. The current fileters are approximately 30 years old. This leaves the pool water dingy. The council approved the purchase of two new filters which should solve the problem.

The annual animal clinic has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Chief Mike Wise has been given approval to order an new police car to replace the aging Crown Victoria.