Noted in Brief 06.14.17

• Vacation bible school ‘Wild Wild West’ June 11-14 at 6 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, New Franklin, call 660-848-2476 for a ride

• White-bell american legion post 273 & auxiliary will meet at Schnell Hall Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 6 p.m. All veterans and /or spouses welcome.

• fayette City Council meeting Tuesday, June 20, 7 p.m. at City Hall

• Howard County Fair Tuesday, June 20 through Sunday, June 25

• Fayette School board meeting Wednesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. in the media center

• new franklin School Board Meeting, Wednesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. in the media center

• Armstrong rabies clinic for all cats and dogs, June 22 at the City Park community building, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• car wash fundraiser at Snoddy’s Store, June 24, proceeds for New Franklin Park Board for park improvements

• 10th annual celebration in the park July 4, Fayette City Park

• kickball tournament sponsored by New Franklin Park Board, July 15, teams age 18 and up, minimum 4 women per team, contact Emily at 660-537-8288 for questions and registration – proceeds to be used for park improvements

• Ashby-Hodge Gallery of Art presents The art of Collecting: Two shows; The Bill and Martha Holman Collection, 17 artists, 68 works; May 7 through July 20, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed July 4) Classic Hall CMU Campus. Disabled parking available.

• the parents as teachers play center *summer hours* open 9 to 10:30 a.m. first Wednesday in June, every Wednesday in July, and the first Wednesday in August. The PAT Play Center is closed whenever school is not in session. Car seat inspections are provided free of charge by appointment. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held the fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. The Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held the second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at the Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and at the New Franklin Senior Housing from 2-5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday.

