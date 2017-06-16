17th Annual Katy Trail Ride 19-23

On Monday, June 19, approximately 350 bicyclists will begin a 232-mile journey from Clinton to St. Charles on Katy Trail State Park for the 17th Annual Katy Trail Ride. Missouri State Parks and the Missouri State Parks Foundation are hosting the five-day tour.

The Katy Trail Ride has been an annual event since 2001, and has achieved national and international acclaim. The ride takes cyclists along the scenic Missouri River and through the historic towns that developed along the river and the former Missouri-Kansas-Texas (MKT or Katy) Railroad, the predecessor to the Katy Trail.

Camping stops along the ride change from year to year. For the 2017 Katy Trail Ride, overnight locations will be in the towns of Sedalia, Boonville, Jefferson City and Marthasville. Ride participants range in age from 12 to 88 and come from 29 states plus Washington DC and one Canadian Province. Friends and families of the riders can follow the ride’s progress online. Photographs and highlights of reach day’s ride will be available at Facebook.com/katytrailstatepark.

Attached is an itinerary of the event. For more information on Katy Trail State Park, visit the web at katytrailstatepark.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Sunday, June 18​: Riders’ meeting at 7 p.m. at the Benson Convention Center in Clinton

Monday, June 19​: Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Clinton

​Arrive to Liberty Park in Sedalia between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20​: Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Sedalia

​Arrive to Kemper Park in Boonville between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21​: Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Boonville

Arrive at Bill Quigg Common in Jefferson Cigty between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 22​: Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Jefferson City

Arrive at the Marthasville Community Club between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Friday, June 23​: Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Marthasville

​Arrive at Frontier Park in St. Charles between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.