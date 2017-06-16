Council needs to take care of city
Letter to the editor: Fayette City Council needs to take care of streets, parking and water, not police vehicles. That is Jeff’s job to keep clean.
Bill Skinner
Posted in Letters to the Editor
Related Posts
Questions about Fayette
June 6, 2017 | No Comments »
Last Day of School!
May 22, 2017 | No Comments »
Thanks to County Commission
May 16, 2017 | No Comments »
Thanks for making Kelsey’s Prom special
May 15, 2017 | No Comments »
Family Fun Day was great success
May 15, 2017 | No Comments »