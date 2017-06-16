Howard County Fair opens Tuesday

The Howard County Fair kicks off on Tuesday, June 21. A complete schedule appears on page 8.

The fair’s festivities will begin with the FFA horse show on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Poultry show at 6 p.m. and Rabbit Show at 8 p.m.

Excitement builds Wednesday evening with the prince and princess contest at 6 p.m. and the queen and teen contest at 7 p.m. at 7:30 p.m. the Little Kiddie Roundup.

On Thursday through Saturday, 4-H and FFA young people will be exhibiting their livestock for judging. Swine, steers, sheep, goats, and calves will be shown. at 7 p.m. the Pedal Tractor pull begins and the Bruce Critt Memorial Ranch Rodeo.

Friday highlights include Heart of Missouri MFA Truck and Tractor Pull, and the Livestock Sale, both at 7 p.m. Wootens IPRA/MRCA Rodeo will start at 8 p.m.

Parents may show off their babies and toddlers at the baby contest Saturday morning, 9:30 a.m.

Also on Saturday fair-goers can enjoy the Fashion Revue Clothing Selection Judging at 2 p.m., Super Youth Contest at 4 p.m., and the Howard County Fair Open Talent Show (MO State Fair Idol Prelimary) at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m. Wootens IPRA/MRCA Rodeo takes place.

Southern Fun Carnival will provide rides, games and food this year. Tickets may be purchased in advance at any of the Fayette banks or at the Fayette City Utility Office at 117 S. Main St.

Entrance fee to the fairground is free on Tuesday. Entry to fair will cost $5 per person on Wednesday and Thursday and Sunday. Entry on Friday and Saturday will cost $10 per person. The entry fee for Friday and Saturday covers the Wootens Rodeo and the Heart of Missouri Truck and Tractor pull.

Food stands will be available everyday.