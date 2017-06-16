Josephine Cooper Tindall

1948-2017 Josephine Cooper Tindall, 69, of Fayette, Mo., passed into eternity on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at her home.

Josephine Cooper Tindall “Native of Fayette, Missouri” was born on Sunday, March 21, 1948, to the union of Charles and Corine Cooper. She departed this life on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at her home. She attended Lincoln School and Fayette High School. Josephine was a dedicated member of the Holy Ground Christian Tabernacle Church (Holy Ground C.O.G.I.C.) for several years.

Josephine married the late Robert Grant Tindall, their union was blessed with five children: Ronnetta (John) Head Higbee, Mo., Robert (Leeanne) Cooper Fulton, Mo., Marian (Willie) Finney Jr. Milwaukee, WI, Katrina (James) Mitchell Sr. Macon, Mo. and Raymond Sr. (Charlotte) Cooper. She considered her niece as a daughter Renee (Billy) Johnson Fort Worth, Tex.

Josephine worked at an early age for years at Central Methodist (College) University. She became a Certified Nurse Assistant, in which allowed her to work for Home Care of Mid-MO, Braun Home and many other facilities in the area.

Josephine’s commitment was working for the disabled and elderly. She was a compassionate and giving solicitous woman who loved with her delightful smile. She had never turned her ears away, always had time to listen to what someone had to say. Always said “Judge ye not”, she had the strength of a mustard seed and heart pure as gold. We would like to thank her church family and friends, that glorified her day in the Lord! Josephine’s family members and children had a motivating force of comfort. Reassuring her time on Earth was greatly precious and never to be forgotten!

Leaving to cherish their memories “Grandmother, Grandma, and Mee-maa” fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. We express the love she had for her step-children and their families. She leaves three generation of nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends. To mourn her beloved siblings Mary Estelle (Clifford) Lewis and Charlene Riley of Boonville, Mo., Charles Cooper Jr. (June Hill) of Grandview, Mo., Linda (Elton Jr.) Truesdale of Charlotte, N.C., and James and Susie Tindall of Glasgow, Mo.

Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings (Helen, Robert), Cordy, Brenda and Mary-Lou. Host of family members and those surely all that awaits on this “Her Glorious Day!”

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Holy Ground Christian Tabernacle in Fayette. A visitation were held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017 at the church.