Moore tosses no-hitter against Salisbury

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

D.J. Moore held Salisbury to a “0” in the hit column in a 14-1 win at Fayette High School on June 13.

The Fayette Tractors hosted Salisbury in a doubleheader. Their 14-1 win was the result in Game 1. The Tractors won Game 2 8-2 to complete the doubleheader sweep.

Moore recorded seven strikeouts over three innings in the Game 1 win. Salisbury’s lone run came on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded.

In the top of the first inning, Moore gave up a leadoff walk, then proceeded to strike out the next three hitters.

Fayette got on the scoreboard in the bottom-half of the first. Alex McBain drew a walk with the bases loaded to bring in the game’s first run.

Cash Valencia followed with an RBI-single that brought in two more runs. That made the score 3-0 in favor of the tractors.

D.J. Moore drove in a run on a groundout, and Valencia scored on a wild pitch before the first inning ended. The Tractors had a 5-0 lead going into the top of the second.

Moore made quick work in the top-half of the second, striking out the side in order.

Gage Sulltrop led off the home-half of the second with an inside-the-part home run. He hit the ball deep, finding a gap in right-center field and rounded the bases. The score became 6-0.

Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, D.J. Moore hit a double that brought in two more runs, extending Fayette’s lead to 8-0.

The score became 9-0 when D’Quan Jackman drew a bases-loaded walk.

Thomas Elliot brought in two more runs with an RBI-single, as did Haden Kelly.

Camden Kindle also drew a walk with the bases loaded. When the inning ended, the Tractors had a 14-0 lead.

D.J. Moore ran into some trouble in the top of the third. He issued two walks and hit a batter to load the bases.

Salisbury drove in a run on a fielder’s choice to make the score 14-1.

However, he got the next batter to strike out swinging to end the game.

In Game 2, Salsibury scored two runs in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Gage Winscott hit an RBI-double in the bottom-half of the inning to cut that lead in half.

Wyatt Ragain tied the game in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI-single.

Brandon Moore followed in the order. He hit a deep line drive to center field. Ragain scored on the hit, and Moore was able to make the round-trip for an inside-the-park home run. The Tractors had a 4-2 lead at that point.

Fayette put up four more runs in the bottom of third. Charles Alexander drew a walk with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 5-2.

Jacob Wood scored on a wild pitch, and Brandon Moore drove in two more runs with an RBI-triple.

Fayette’s 12-and-under team and 10-and-under team each played a game against Salisbury at home on June 16. Results were not available at press time.

The 12-and-under team is scheduled to host Glasgow in a doubleheader on June 20. The first game is set to begin at 6 p.m.