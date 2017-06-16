New Fayette restaurant opening in doubt

A new eatery is coming to Fayette. The Eagle’s Eye will be located at 108 South Main Street, in the former Main Street Bar & Grill location.

Owner Steve Rennells, in a recent Fayette City Council meeting, explained The Eagle’s Eye planned to have good food, reasonable prices, good service, and to provide lunch time delivery.

Rennells introduced David Cook, the general manager. He went on to say they were coming from a similar, successful venture in Florida, and had plans to expand to other locations.

According to Rennells and Cook, renovations have been taking place in preparations to open mid-June. They have received approval from the city for drinks by the glass and outdoor seating in front of the establishment.

Plans and renovations for the Eagle’s Eye may have taken a setback this week, however. On Wednesday, Fayette Police seized several flat panel televisions from the 108 South Main Street restaurant, which were allegedly stolen from Hops & Dough, a restaurant in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, which had been co-owned by Cook and girlfriend Tara Zysset.

In March of this year, Cook was arrested at Zysset’s home in Melbourne, Fla. on a fugitive warrant. He was declared an absconder in June of 2014 from probation supervision with the Missouri Department of Corrections. A former Hops & Dough employee tipped off police in Florida that Cook was operating under the alias of ‘Patrick Cook.’

Zysset, in an interview with Florida Today, stated she had given control of the restaurant operations to Cook. The restaurant closed in March, leaving some employees still waiting for hundreds of dollars of pay for work provided.

Also in March, Zysset gave birth to her third child with Cook, right about the time Hops & Dough closed. Zysset told Florida Today “I’m going to pay whoever I can pay now until I can get these doors open and try to get back some business… He lied to me, lied to my family, lied to a lot of people… I’m just hoping that our community gives us a second chance.”

The evening of May 21, the owner of the building, Lou Manzella, from whom Zysset had been leasing the building and various interior furnishings, stopped and looked in through the windows. When he saw the televisions were missing from the walls, he contacted the police.

On Monday, June 5, Zysset was arrested in Fayette. A bench warrant for grand theft that had been issued by Indian Harbour police. Zysset is alleged with stealing 12 televisions, restaurant equipment including a stand-up freezer, prep table, and deep fryer; other appliances, electronics and furniture.

Indian Harbour Beach Police Chief David Butler told Florida Today that Zysset allegedly took the items from her leased store and moved to Missouri to open a new restaurant with Cook.

Zysset was booked in the Howard County Jail at 8:11 p.m. on Monday, June 5, according to a statement to Florida Today by Howard County Sheriff Mike Neal. She was released on bond and was to surrender at the Brevard County Detention Center in Florida by noon on Thursday, June 8, according to a statement by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tod Goodyear gave Florida Today. Zysset was booked at the Brevard County Detention Facility at 9:34 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, and released on $25,000 bond at 4:11 a.m. Zysset is now back in Fayette, living next to The Eagle’s Eye, having “made the other side of the structure into a living quarters, which is against city ordinance,” Fayette Police Chief Jeff Oswald said..

On Wednesday, June 14, Fayette Police were seen carrying televisons from The Eagle’s Eye.

David Cook is familiar with the Missouri court system. According to Case.net he has had several charges over the last twenty years. Operating a Motorcycle without a license; Misdemeanor DWI -Alcohol; Felony Second Degree Burglary; Felony Escape or Attempted Escape from Confinement; Order of Protection -Adult Abuse; Misdemeanor First Degree Trespassing; Operating a Motor Vehicle on a Highway while Drivers License Revoked are among the charges listed.

On Friday, June 16, The Democrat-Leader approached Zysset for information, she deferred stating “you need to speak with my husband,” referring to Cook. When asked about her pending charges in Florida, Zysset stated they “will be taken care of.” Cook and Zysset both stated the allegedly stolen items belonged to them, that they had purchased them when they purchased the business in Florida.

At 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Cook told The Democrat-Leader that The Eagle’s Eye would be open for business at 11 a.m. that day. This would be a ‘soft opening.’ He then asked if the Florida charges were going to be published. After learning they would, Cook walked out, stating they [The Eagle’s Eye] would not be opening that day (Friday, June 16) and may not open at all.