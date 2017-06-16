Six vie for Miss Howard County Teen and Queen titles

Contestants have been announced for the 2017 Howard County Teen and Howard County Queen contests.

Teen contestants are Jordan Ball and Keota Boren. Queen contestants are Maddi Duren, Kasie Neville, and Patricia Ray.

The Teen and Queen contests will take place Wednesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. with candidates showing their poise, talent and wit.

There will be winners announced in various categories including talent, evening gown, interview and congeniality.

Winners of the queen and teen contests will preside over various events at the fair which continue through Sunday. The Howard County queen will compete at the Queen of Fairs Pageant during the Missouri State Fair in August.

Profiles of each contestant are presented below in alphabetical order.

Jordan Ball is the daughter of Kevin and Lynette Beeler and Jeff Ball. She attends Clark Middle school and will be in the 8th grade this fall. She is a member of band, choir, softball, and basketball. Jordan belongs to the Fayette Fellowship 4H club and has participated in ham, crafts, and photography. She has attended 4H camp for the past 3 years. Jordan enjoys reading, working on the farm, and spending time with her family. She stays busy in the summer with her horse Jillie and playing softball on a traveling team. Her future plans are to attend college and become a Dental Hygienist. Jordan is sponsored by Commercial Trust Company.

Keota Boren is the daughter of Sandy Boren of Rocheport and Dale Boren of Boonville. She will be a freshman in the fall at New Franklin High School. She enjoys spending time with family and friends and loves spending time outdoors. Keota stays busy by playing basketball, softball, bowling, 4-H, and helping work on her family farm. Her future plans are to attend college to become a Nuclear Medicine Technologist. Keota is sponsored by Cutters Design of New Franklin.

Maddi Duren is the daughter of Wayne and Melissa Duren of Fayette. She is a recent graduate of Fayette High School where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. While in school Maddi was the Vice President of the National Honor Society, held office in FFA, and FTA, and was a member of Student council, Math and Science Club, Falcon Club, Spanish and Renaissance Club. While in high school, she played French horn and was the section leader in the Fayette Pride Band, was a Captain for the softball team for two years and played varsity softball all four years. She also was a member of the basketball team, managed the football and baseball teams, and attended Missouri Girls State. While a member of the Fayette Fellowship 4-H, and FFA Club she has always attended the fair and for many years participated in several projects including; horses, goats, hogs and various indoor projects. Maddi will be attending Central Methodist University in the fall with plans to study nursing and play on the Eagle Softball team. She is sponsored by Emmet’s Kitchen & Tap.

Kasie Neville is the daughter of Mark and Tracy Neville. She is now a senior at Glasgow High School and is active in FCCLA, FBLA, A+ program, Softball, Track and Field and Choir. Last Softball season she was the 2016 All Conference player, she also won second in the Columbia College art contest in 2016. Her future plans are to attend college to become an ultrasound technician; she is sponsored by Little Friends Daycare.

Patricia Ray is the daughter of Lorrie Simmons. She is currently a volunteer at the Mu Hospital and is a Manager at Forum 8 Theaters. Patricia plans to attend Central Methodist University to study Nursing. While attending Central Methodist University she hopes to join the CMU Choir. Patricia was the 2014 Miss Teen Queen and was awarded top talent. She enjoys helping others, working, and spending time with her family. Patricia is sponsored by Joe Bottini with Country Financial.