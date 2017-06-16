Tigers to host First Annual Higbee Shootout

Higbee Lady Tigers head coach Tanner Burton recently announced that Higbee High School is hosting the First Annual Higbee Shootout.

This is the first such event that Higbee has hosted. Schools from all around the area will be in attendance, to include the Higbee Lady Tigers, Higbee Tigers and Fayette Falcons.

Burton also arranged for some women’s college basketball coaches to attend, he said. As of now, coaches from State Fair Community College, Hannibal La Grange, John Woods Community College, Missouri Baptist, Westminster, Missouri Valley College, Lincoln University, Central Christian College, Central Methodist and Columbia College will be in attendance.

“This is a great way to get some exposure for our student athletes and potentially open the door to their future in collegiate athletics,” Burton said.

The First Annual Higbee Shootout will be held June 19-21 at Higbee High School.

Burton said there is no entry fee, and that concessions and Higbee Shootout t-shirts will be out for sale during the three days.

The Higbee Lady Tigers will play games on June 19 at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Higbee Tigers will have games on June 20 at 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Fayette Falcons also have games on June 20, at 12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Boys and girls teams will both play on June 21. The Lady Tigers will play at 8:45 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. The Tigers will play at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m and 6:30 p.m.