Council welcomes new Public Works Director

The Fayette City Council tentatively approved a car show and welcomed the new Public Works Director during their meeting Tuesday night.

Alexandra Huddleton approached the council on behalf of the CMU Enactus group requesting to close three sides of the square for a car show on Saturday, September 23. Even though this will be the group’s first event, they are hoping to have at least 50 cars entered. Part of the event’s goal is to bring consumers to local businesses, only one food vendor is planned in the hopes guests will visit local restaurants. The council approved closing part of the square pending agreement from the merchants located around the square.

David Cook with The Eagle’s Eye inquired about proposed outdoor/sidewalk seating. The council approved a six-month trial for all restaurants around the square, and City Attorney, Cullen Kline spoke with Cook regarding an agreement to that effect.

The former ‘Jerry’s Barbershop’ location is continuing to deteriorate, and there is concern about the building collapsing. Owner Sterling Sublett will be contacted to take action.

A final budge draft was reviewed and approved.

There was discussion regarding a proposed billing ordinance from the Howard County Ambulance District and if anyone from the council would attend the open hearing regarding the ordinance.

New Public Works Director, Danny Dougherty was in attendance for his first council meeting. Despite being new to the position, Dougherty has jumped right in with both feet. He has already met with City Administrator, Robin Triplett; city employees; and MECO; while getting up to speed with reports, computer software, and files.

City Administrator, Robin Triplett reported there is a request for a billboard between Terra Road and Fairgrounds Road and a Budget Hearing on June 29 at 6 p.m. She also reminded the council of the Parks and Rec Fourth of July 4th Celebration. Council members have been invited to participate in the parade.

Other items discussed include;

• pool leaks are repaired and seem to be doing well

• personnel manuals have been distributed

• unkept lawns will have action taken

The next meeting of the Fayette City Council will be Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. The July 4 meeting is canceled due to the holiday.