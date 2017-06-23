Fayette R-III BOE approves 2018 budget

Meeting in regular session Wednesday the Fayette R-III Board of Education approved the preliminary fiscal year 2018 budget. The budget includes the Certified and Classifies salary schedules for 2018. On average teacher salaries will increase 2% for 2018. The projected fund balance for 2018 is 11.47%. Board members discussed numerous ways to improve the budget situation, including out sourcing the custodian services. The Board also approved the 2017 final budget amended to actual budget.

School lunches will increase 25 cents for every category of lunch served. The cost of a student lunch will be $2.25, student breakfast will be $1.75. The increase will help the District get to a break even point for the program.

Approved placing items on surplus list: Easy-Lam II Roll Laminator, Banner American Products, Inc. Model: BA-EZ2711, SN: AEY 26894, 120 volt and 15 amp. Laminator works, but not consistently well. Replacement parts are unavailable. Current rollers are working, but gouged. Does not laminate the edges of documents.

Panasonic Camcorder, Model #PV-L353, optical zoom lens 20x, digital zoom 700x, lens focal length 2.8 – 56 mm, video modes focus adjustment auto & manual, recording media tape. Comes with bag, AC adapter, audio/video cable and battery pack.

Samsung digital camera, Digimax 370, 3.2 megapixel sensor captures enough detail to create photo-quality 10×14 enlargements. 3x optical zoom combines with 4x digital zoom for 12x total zoom. Movie clips with audio, 1.5 inch color TFT LCD monitor, PicBridge Support, store images on SD memory cards (included) or Memory Stick Duo, Powered by 2 AA batteries, alkaline included, rechargeable NiMH recommended.

5 carts, 1 student desk, 2 tables.

The Board approved the following teachers to apply for grant money: Stacie Beaman to apply for a $500 Missouri Retired Teachers Grant to purchase first grade Makerspace with STEM materials. Angela Howard to apply for $1,775 FACT grant to purchase play costumes, scripts and material for sets. Doug Chambers to apply for a Midway USA Foundation Grant for the FFA Trap Team in the approximate amount of $1,000. Acceptance of the $900 donation to DES from PTSA for the purchase of a new laminating machine. The cost of the machine is $1,400. The Clark Middle School Student council will donate the $400 needed to purchase the laminate machine.

The Board also approved accepting proposal at the entrance and foyer of the AG building. The awning has been deemed unsafe and needs to be removed. The bathrooms also need to be updated to meet ADA guidelines.

The Board also approved accepting proposals for technology services as the contract with QNS will be up soon. The RFP includes information from the Technology Meeting held recently with students, teachers, administrators, board members, and community members.