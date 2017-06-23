Howard County royalty

Kasie Neville crowned 2017 Miss Howard County

Jordyn Ball crowned 2017 Miss Howard County Teen

Jordyn Ball (left) was crowned 2017 Howard County Fair Teen and Keota Boren was first runner up.

Several beaming faces stole the spotlight all evening Wednesday at the Howard County Fairgrounds. A total of 26 contestants (13 princess, eight prince, two teen and three queen) took part in the Howard County Fair Prince, Princess, Teen and Queen competitions.

The evening began with the prince and princess contestants chatting with judges off-stage during the interview stage of the competition. Then all 21 contestants came on stage for the other portion of the interviewing process, having one-on-one conversations with Chris Rohlfing, master of ceremonies.

The following are the top three winners for prince and princess: Prince contest: Winner: Miles McGuire; First runner-up: Hayden Minor; Second runner-up: Creighton Duren. Princess contest: Winner: Dixie DeGraffenried; First runner-up: Sydney Bockting; Second runner-up: Brylee Adams.

Following that, contestants for the Miss Howard County Teen and Queen pageants took to the stage. All five contestants performed in the talent portion of the competition and then dressed for the evening gown competition. The queen contestants also answered an on-stage question.

Kasie Neville was named the 2017 Miss Howard County. She is the daughter of Mark and Tracy Neville, and a senior at Glasgow High School.

Jordan Ball was named the 2017 Howard County Fair Teen. She is the daughter of Kevin and Lynette Beeler and Jeff Ball and will be in the 8th grade at Clark Middle School in Fayette.