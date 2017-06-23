Huester elected to Boys State Supreme Court

Several Boys State citizens submitted an application to be a Supreme Court judge. Out of those numerous applications, 14 made it through to interviews with the Boys State governor’s general counsel. After the interviews, and with the help of his counsel, the Boys State governor selected seven as this year’s state supreme court justices on Tuesday, and Blake Huster from Fayette was one of the justices selected. They were then placed on the statewide election ballot for a vote of yes or no to be retained in Thursday’s statewide election, and all seven were successfully retained as justices for the remainder of the Boys State session.