Strong storms bring headaches and much needed rain to Howard County

Thunderstorms across Howard County Thursday, Friday and Saturday night spared the City of Fayette for the most part. The rain was needed and welcomed by Howard County farmers. High winds across Howard County knocked out power in Glasgow, Armstrong and rural Howard County. The storms started Thursday night with a bright lightening show in Fayette that produced .20 an inch of rain. Winds were reported to be 30-35 miles per hour. There wasn’t any major damage reported outside of some trees limbs down and outside lawn furniture thrown around. The .20 of an inch of rain on Thursday night was the first measurable amount of in 20 days for Fayette. The last rain we received in Fayette was .35 inch of rain on May 27. North of us in Chariton County brought heavy rains and wind Thursday night. Power was out for many electric customers throughout Chariton County.

Along with the lack of rain for 20 days until Thursday, the area recorded 11 days of temperatures above 90 degrees. The temperature and high humidity made for 11 days of miserable weather. Local farmers were happy to receive the rain that fell last week. There was a lot of corn in the county that the leaves were starting to curl.

Friday night another round of storms hit Howard County. Fayette received a quarter inch of rain. However, areas outside of Fayette recorded an inch to an inch and a half of rain. Fayette was again spared any power outages. Glasgow and Armstrong reported power outages Friday and in some cases customers were without power for six hours.

Saturday night the worst of the storms hit Howard County. The Optimists Power pull was canceled early Saturday morning due to the muddy track conditions and the forecast for storms to start around 6 p.m. Saturday night. The storms did come later in the evening. However, they packed a wallop and more much needed rain. Fayette was again spared any big damage in town! Winds were reported to be 40 mph Saturday night. Fayette received 1.42 inches of rain Saturday night. Glasgow and Armstrong resident were again without power Saturday night. For some people that was the third night in a row they lost power.

Howard Electric Cooperative General Manager Richard Fowler reported that Cooperative had four different outages during the storms. The first outage occurred Thursday night with 70 customers without power. Friday night another outage left 60 customers without power. Saturday night at 11 p.m.. There were 275 customers without power Saturday night. The majority of these outages occurred in the Glasgow/Boonesboro areas. Power was restored around 11:30 a.m. Fowler estimated the straight line winds at 70 mph that broke three power pulls and caused damage to many trees. Fowler thanked the county crews for getting trees removed. Some the trees that were down caused more lines to break during the afternoon. The last outages were restored by 6 p.m. Saturday.

The weather forecast for the Howard County fair this week calls for high temperatures in the low 90’s or upper 80’s through Friday with chances of rain Friday and Saturday.