William Robb

1946-2017

William H. “Bill” Robb passed away at Fayette Caring Center, in Fayette, Mo., Tuesday, June 20, 2017. He was 71.

Bill was born April 21, 1946, Easter morning. His parents were Herschel and Madylan Robb. Bill was born in Armstrong, Mo., and graduated from Armstrong High School. As a child, Bill attended Sharon Bible Church and the Armstrong Baptist Church. For a short time, he farmed with his father. He also served in the Missouri National Guard. Bill lived and worked in many places. He was employed all of his adult life as a crane and heavy equipment operator. He was employed by Emery Sapp & Sons and a mining company in Delores, Colorado, to name a couple. His most recent job was with Capital Sand in Rolla, Mo. At that time, Bill resided by the river in Newburg, Mo., and truly enjoyed his Ozark surroundings. For the last 11 years, Bill has made his home in Gilliam, Mo. He raised a large garden and was known for sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his brother, Robert C. Robb and his wife, Linda, of Fayette, Mo.; two nephews, Matthew Robb and wife Kelly, of Kansas City, Mo., and Mark Robb and wife Danette, of Columbia, Mo.; four great-nephews, Jacob and Nicholas Robb of Kansas City, Mo., and Luke and Isaiah Robb of Columbia, Mo.

Bill knew the Lord as his personal Savior and will be reunited in Heaven with his father, mother, and one deceased brother, Sammie Lee.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2017 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Rev. Lecil Frink officiating. Visitation was held an hour before the service. Burial followed the funeral at Sharon Cemetery in Armstrong, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Fayette Bethesda House Mission Work, in care of Faith Family Church, 710 MO-240, Fayette, Missouri 65248.