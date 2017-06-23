Work progressing on new NF gymnasium

The new building addition to the New Franklin school system is moving forward. At their meeting Wednesday, the board reviewed the status of the project;

• With minor exceptions, the exterior is expected to be completed by June 21

• Plans have been made for grading and paving preparations which will hopefully begin no later than early July

• Drywall, electrical and interior painting is approximately 75% complete

• District maintenance is working on storage areas, front sidewalk changes, and general painting and floor waxing.

Several items were presented to the board for decisions as work progresses;

• Canopies for exterior doors to the addition

• Floor logo and lettering and placement thereof

• Gym floor layout of lines

• Lettering at the ends of the court

• Options for the scorer’s table

• Exterior signage above the entry door.

The current concessions/commons area has become somewhat crowded. A suggestion is to move trophy display shelving from that location to an area in the new building. It was noted that while there would be an ideal location, the aging shelving was not built to fit that area. With a lovely new building, the consideration of creating a display unit to fit the area might be a better solution, allowing more items to be displayed. The current shelving in question could be moved to an alternate location. Since there is time, this suggestion will be reviewed and costs brought to the board at a later date.

Part of the display proposed would include an electronic yearbook. One or two screens were proposed. This would include a system with scrolling photos of students and events. Not all members of the board were familiar with an electronic yearbook. Others members stated they would hate to see the traditional photo composites done away with completely. Discussion followed about how much the composites are actually reviewed and future display or placement.

The District recently purchased adjacent property at 112 Boggs Street. There are plans to demolish the structure on the property and use the location for additional parking. Utilities have already been disconnected. Bids for demolition were reviewed for action for demolition, removal of debris, and fill of the resulting void. Discussion followed about type of fill needed and if the property would need the same preparation that was needed for the building foundation. The ground preparation for the building foundation included removing up to two feet of spongy topsoil to prevent the foundation from shifting. Whether or not the Boggs Street property will be as spongy, or if the same preparation is needed for paving will be reviewed as demolition on the structure begins.

In other business, the board;

• approved changes to the Student Athletics/Activities Handbook

• adopted the budget for the 2017-18 school year

• adopted the Board Member Conflict of Interest and Financial Disclosure policy.

The next meeting of the New Franklin School board will be held July 19 at 6 p.m. in the school media center.