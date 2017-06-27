Jeremy Allen Carroll

1988-2017

Jeremy Allen Carroll, of Boonville, passed away June 24, 2017, at Cooper County Memorial Hospital in Boonville. He was 29 years old.

Jeremy was born April 21, 1988, in Columbia, Mo. He liked gospel music, working on electronics and computers.

Survivors include his mother, Nora Lee Barteau of Boonville; four brothers, Derek Carroll of Boonville, James Stockwell of Bunceton, Shannon Stockwell of Sedalia and Christopher Garrett of Boonville; a sister, Crystal Gail Stockwell of Columbia and maternal grandmother, Gwendola Gail Chipley of Boonville,

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Allen Garrett; a sister, Charity Hope Stockwell maternal grandfather, Willard S. Chipley and paternal grandmother, Betty Garrett.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m.., Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association.

Tributes and condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.