New Fayette Public Works Director is not completely new to city

There is a familiar face in a new position with the City of Fayette. Danny Dougherty is the new Public Works Director for Fayette.

After spending the last 23 years as a city employee, this position seems like the next step in the progression of Dougherty’s career. The life-long resident of Fayette began with the Fayette Parks Department, moved to the Street Department, then transferred to the Power Plant. The last eight years Dougherty has spent with the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Working in each of these areas provides a definite advantage for Dougherty. Having spent time “in the trenches” in each department, he has a working knowledge of the needs and challenges in each area, as well as a time frame for which specific tasks need to be completed.

Of all the departments for which Dougherty has worked, the Power Plant has been his most memorable. “Working with the power company, we were a peak plant. We generated a lot of power,” says Dougherty.

When asked what he thought about the Public Works Director position so far, Dougherty says it’s pretty much what he expected. He has met with each of the departments, been through his first council meeting, and has been working with City Administrator, Robin Triplett, to learn some of the software an reporting systems. He has also been reviewing his predecessors reports and files, trying to get ‘up to speed.’ Since his move to the Director position on June 12, Dougherty has had a few challenges. He says learning everything on his own has presented his greatest challenge so far.

The son of Lee and Rachel Dougherty, Danny and his wife, Liz have a lot of family in the area. When he recently encountered a member of his extended family they congratulated him on his new position. “Don’t say ‘Congratulations’,” Dougherty told them, “say ‘Good Luck’!” he chuckled.

We wish you congratulations and good luck, Danny!