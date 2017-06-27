Newspaper sets combined upcoming issue deadlines

We will combine our July 1 Democrat-Leader and July 4 Fayette Advertiser newspapers. Ad deadlines for the combined issue are Thursday June 29,at 5 p.m.

The newspaper office will be closed July 3 and 4..

The Howard County Livestock and Project Edition will be published with the Democrat Leader July 8. Any business or service wanting to congratulate and support Howard County youth projects, please call us at 248-5223 or email advertising@fayettenews.com.

Needing fair pictures? Come by the office and look through our files. We will gladly order them for you.