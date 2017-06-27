Reed’s Automotive to buy Mid Mo Auto Salvage

Reed Automotive of Eldon is in the process of purchasing the Mid Mo Auto Salvage property. Mike Reed and his son in law Ben Eads should take possession of the property in 30 to 60 days. They have started removing cars and scrapping materials with the intention of opening a auto salvage yard and scrap metal operation. Reed said,” We are cleaning up the property and getting ready to open in March of 2018.” Reed also plans to have an auction in September to sell the enormous amount of inventory that is included in the purchase.

Reed Automotive was started in 1953 by Reed’s father Harry. They also have a salvage yard in Linn Creek. Reed commented that ,”He believes that there is a need for a salvage business in Fayette and looks forward to working with everyone.”