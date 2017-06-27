Wanda L. Carmack

1926-2017

Wanda Louise Carmack, age 91, of Fayette, passed away June 23, 2017 at Glasgow Gardens in Glasgow, MO. She had called Glasgow Gardens her home since early this year and appreciated the loving care she received there.

Mrs. Carmack was born in Cora, Missouri, on April 18, 1926, a daughter of Herbert and Mayme Shaw Steele. She married Eldon Carmack in Milan, Missouri on November 10, 1947. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2015 after 67 years of marriage.

Wanda was a member of Bible Baptist Church in New Franklin. She loved her family and enjoyed flower gardening.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Martha Bell Crutchfield and Jack Crutchfield of Huntsville, MO; grandchildren, Lawrence Nathan Bell of Hollister, MO; Andrea Bell King and husband, Jon of Lake Charles, LA; Jeremy Bell and wife, Bethany of Republic, MO; Jordan Bell and wife, Lycia of Springfield, MO; adopted granddaughter, Alison Britton Dice of Louisville, CO; great-grandchildren, McKinley, Braxton, Everley and Aaliyah Bell and Bella King; adopted great-grandchildren, Ashton and Rhett Dice and a brother-in-law, Jack Hergert of Cairo, MO.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Lawrence Lamar Bell; three brothers, James, Gary and Ronnie Steele and a sister, Phyllis Hergert.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Visitation was Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment is at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Glasgow Gardens Resident Activity Fund.

