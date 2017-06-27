William (Bill) Henderson

1930-2017

Longtime Glasgow resident and businessman, Bill Henderson, passed away at Glasgow Gardens in Glasgow, Missouri, on June 26, 2017. He was 87 years of age.

William Eugene Henderson was born in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 20, 1930, the son of Walter and Minnie (Noll) Henderson, Sr. Bill graduated from Glasgow High School in 1947. He continued his education, earned his degree, and graduated from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1952. Upon graduation Bill enlisted in the United States Army as a pharmaceutical technician and was stationed in St. Louis, Missouri. He was honorably discharged in the spring of 1954. On Sept. 1, 1954, Bill married the love of his life, Delma (Sander) Henderson, at the Salem Lutheran Church in Forest Green, Mo. Together they’ve enjoyed nearly 63 years of marriage.

In 1952, Bill purchased his father’s interest in Henderson’s Drug Store. He and his brother, Walter, were the fourth-generation to operate a business that has been a Glasgow staple since 1841. After Walter’s death in 1974, Bill was sole owner until he became a partner with his son, David, in 1985. David is the fifth-generation in the family tradition. Bill will be remembered for his tremendous work ethic. He was always accommodating. When a patron was in need of a prescription, it didn’t matter when, Bill would open up after hours, in the middle of the night, and even on Sunday to help someone out. Bill could be seen still working at Henderson’s Drug Store, up until 2013, when his health rendered him unable. He stayed active within Glasgow’s community organizations. Bill was involved in the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, the Glasgow City Council, he served on the Glasgow Museum Board, he was a member of American Legion Post 211, and he was also a member of the Glasgow United Methodist Church. Bill will be greatly missed by family, friends, the community of Glasgow and surrounding communities. Bill’s spirit and the Henderson’s Drug Store legacy will continue to live on through his son, David.

He is survived by his wife, Delma, of Glasgow; son, David (Sarah) Henderson, of Fayette, Mo.; and two grandsons, Joshua and Zachary Henderson, of Fayette.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by an infant daughter and two brothers, Joseph and Walter, Jr. Henderson.

A funeral service will be held in Mr. Henderson’s honor, 11 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2017, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, with Rev. Karen Alden officiating. Visitation will be held the evening before from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow the funeral at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Glasgow United Methodist Church or the Glasgow Museum, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.