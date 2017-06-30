July 4th fun in in Fayette

The 10th Annual Fayette Fun and Fabulous 4th and Fireworks is a time to bring the family for fun activities all day long culminating in fireworks at dusk.

From 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. H-J Audio DJ/Music and Performers from the Bandstand will provide music and announcements. Throughout the day, H-J Audio will give away door prizes. To be eligible, sign up at bandstand stage.

At 11 a.m., the “Patriotic Parade in the Park” will take place. Line up begins at 10:30 a.m. Children, walkers, and Kazoo Band are to line up on Besgrove at Gaines at the back of the high school. Cars should line up on Gaines (behind the High School in the parking lot).

Immediately following the parade, there will be a presentation at the bandstand of Quilts of Valor to two local veterans.

At 12 p.m., horse drawn buggy rides, bounce house, old cars will be available.

Vendor booths will be open including Swanny’s Kitchen, serving food; Marsha’s Ice Cold Chillers, the Junior Optimists will have frozen treats and a Craft Booth by Shirley Day.

At 1 p.m. there will be pool games at the city pool (free swimming all day sponsored by the City of Fayette). Also during the same time, turtle races (bring your own turtle) and frog races (bring your own frog) and Games for the Young and Old will be held at the baseball field.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a Karaoke Show. Drawing for prizes worth from $10 to $50 will be held at 6:30 p.m. Cost of tickets: $1.

From 7 to 9:30 p.m., patriotic music will be played by H-J Audio DJ/Music.

The closing festivities will end with a bang as Fireworks and Patriotic music will be presented at dusk.