Noted in Brief 07.01 & 07.05.17

• revolutionary war patriot Grave Marking, Armstrong area, Saturday, July 1, meet @ 10am at Armstrong Community Center, contact Haold Kerr at chiefman1962@gmail.com to attend, catered meal following $8

• 10th annual celebration in the park July 4, Fayette City Park

• JOIN THE KAZOO BAND in the July 4th parade! Free kazoos and flags! Meet Bekki Gallowat at the park at Besgrove. Parade begins at 11a.m. Rhythm instruments to loan for those not able to blow kazoos. 1/2 mile walk around park, candy for children at end.

• abby ruggles of fayette to perform at Cowboy Bible Church in Higbee, Wednesday, July 5. 9603 W Hwy B, service begins at 6 p.m., non-denominational church, everyone welcome to attend

• Fayette Rabies Clinic for dogs and cats, Thursday, July 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Fayette City Hall Garage behind City Hall on Walnut Street

• new franklin city council will meet Monday, July 10 at City Hall at 7 p.m.

• white-bell american legion & auxiliary July meeting will be Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. in Schnell Hall in Fayette. The program will be given by the Girls State and Boys State Citizens. Dessers only will be served. All veterans and their spouses are welcome.

• Armstrong fire protection district Board Meeting, Wednesday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the fire station

• kickball tournament sponsored by New Franklin Park Board, July 15, teams age 18 and up, minimum 4 women per team, contact Emily at 660-537-8288 for questions and registration – proceeds to be used for park improvements

• Fayette City Council meeting, Tuesday, July 18, 7 p.m. at Fayette City Hall

• new franklin school board will meet Wednesday July 19 at 6 p.m. in the media center

• Ashby-Hodge Gallery of Art presents The art of Collecting: Two shows; The Bill and Martha Holman Collection, 17 artists, 68 works; May 7 through July 20, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed July 4) Classic Hall CMU Campus. Disabled parking available.

• fayette city wide yard sales Saturday, July 22

• the parents as teachers play center *summer hours* open 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday in July, and the first Wednesday in August. The PAT Play Center is closed whenever school is not in session. Car seat inspections are provided free of charge by appointment. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com, see Facebook page, or call 660-728-3686.

• FAYETTE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS will be held Saturday, August 5 on the Fayette Square, at CMU’s Ashby Hodge Gallery and in Linn Memorial Church

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held the fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. The Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held the second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at the Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and at the New Franklin Senior Housing from 2-5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday.

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.