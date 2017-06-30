Veterans to receive Quilts of Valor

By Connie Shay

PeacemakerS Quilter member

On July 4, following the Patriotic Parade in the Park at 11 a.m. in the Fayette City Park, Peacemakers Quilters will present Quilts of Valor at the bandstand area to two local veterans: Don C. Chandler and Sam Stroupe. Their profiles follow in alphabetical order:

Sergeant

Don C. Chandler

United States Army

Don entered into the Army in August of 1967. Following basic training at Fort Leonardwood he was sent to the State of Washington in what they called a “stand-by” unit. Don says one evening they watched the TET Offensive on TV and the next morning they were flying to Vietnam. His introduction to Vietnam was a memorable one. As they were arriving at Ben Hoa air base the North Vietnamese was firing mortars on the runways. They managed to land at the airport in Saigon even though it was shot up.

Don was assigned to the Army 199th Light Infantry Brigade as 2nd and 3rd Rifleman. He soon found himself designated as a head radio operator but no special training – learn as you go. As a radio operator he was sent to the top of a mountain to monitor firing orders from two US battleships just off shore as they were firing on the North Vietnamese. There was a company of Marines trapped on the same mountain and Don’s responsibility was to assure they were not hit by friendly fire. From his vantage point he could see the enemy two or three at a time crossing the river into South Vietnam. This went on 24 hours a day.

When he returned to his squad he was infused to the 199th Light Infantry Brigade 5th and 12th Rifleman and Supply Sergeant. As a supply sergeant he engaged in swapping supplies with other units.

Don was honorably discharged from the Army in August 1969 at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Petty Office 3rd Class

Sam Stroupe

United States Navy

San reported for Naval boot camp in August of 1970 at Great Lakes Naval Training Center north of Chicago. He says it was the best summer camp he had ever attended and was a great experience. His next training was learning to operate a teletype machine in Pensacola, Florida. Spring and summer of 1971 found him in California for additional training on repairing teletypes and manual cryptographic gear. His first naval position was with the Naval Communications group which was housed on the base that was home to the Pacific Navy SEAL team, Beachmasters, and Seabees.

In 1973 he was deployed on the aircraft carrier CVA-64 USS Constellation, home to 5,000 men and the command ship for the Admiral of the Fleet. Sam served as a Communications Technician Operator Top Secret Admiral Eyes Only Security Clearance. His group prepared, sent and received land and radio communications for the leadership of the Pacific 7th Fleet. Some information needed to be translated into English, encrypted, and forwarded to the National Security Agency. When questioned about what they did their reply was “ we slither down a tube on the carrier and change the windshield wipers on the submarine periscopes”. Life at sea was uncomfortable but doable.

Sam feels no man or woman makes a mistake in choosing to join the military. He considered it an honor and a privilege to serve his country during the time of much turmoil back at home. As they were returning to home port San Diego the Paris Accords were being signed.

Sam was honorable discharged from the Navy in May 1974.