Vision of a generation honors memories with Fayette 1960

What began as a Facebook conversation was dedicated Thursday morning. The Fayette 1960 Map is completed, installed and proudly displayed in the Commercial Trust Company (CTC) Community Room.

Mike Mueller provided a history of the map, the idea, the process, and the final result. Approximately five years ago, the Facebook page ‘Characters of Fayette’ sparked a conversation. The discussion of Fayette’s history centered around the courthouse square. Much as it does now, the business district was centered around the square, as did (and do) most events.

Before long, an idea emerged, and a committee was formed, emerging from the group of those reminiscing of businesses and landmarks from the 1960’s. They began researching and meeting in the archive room at the newspaper office. While there, Linda Vroman, the Democrat-Leader/Fayette Advertiser’s version of Radar O’Reilly, as Mueller deems her, would almost magically appear with information or photos needed.

As donations were received, Kathyrne Harper collected and held their money, providing advice. The project became an off-shoot of the Main Street association. Pam Huttsell agreed to assist with a bank account, if a location was designated for the artwork. Several venue were researched. Janet Jacobs offered the CTC Community Room, and the pending project had a home. And a permanent treasurer; Kyle Elliot.

Soon the committee outgrew the archive room and began meeting in the former library at the Keller Building. Mueller noted that Leslie Devaney Perry had compiled an ‘archival’ notebook with history. “This became the foundation of the 1960 Fayette Map,” says Mueller.

Support of the Fayette community was abundant, shares Mueller. Mary Ann Riggs, committee secretary, diligently carried the committee’s 4 x 8 foot mock-up from place to place, to events, to meetings, sharing the project with others. This allowed her to gather more memories and input for the project. Norma Frink and Karen Schweighauser joined Mueller in attending a Fayette City Council meeting. Their goal was to share the project with the council and request a donation of $100. By the time they left, the council had approved more than double the requested amount. Mueller is thankful for donations from the community. “Janet Jacobs and Commercial Trust Company gave bar-setting donations,” he says appreciatively, which gave the committee incentive to approach Central Methodist University, Exchange Bank, and others. According to Mueller, “hundreds of people were involved” in some way with the project. So many there it has been difficult to name and recognize them all. Mueller does want to specially thank Janet Jacobs and Commercial Trust Company. CTC provided a home for the art, made generous donations, and even sponsored and hosted the dedication.

Fayette and Howard County treasure, Peggy Guest agreed to bring the committee’s vision to life. The approximate 12 x 6 foot piece of art displays iconic locations, bringing you into life in Fayette featuring different seasons and prompting memories for anyone familiar with Fayette. Mueller says he was told by Joe Geist, that of all artists, Guest was the right choice. Guest’s recognizable work can be found in various locations around Fayette; most easily seen as murals at the corner of Church and Morrison Streets (across from Exchange Bank), and on North Main Street, on the side of the Inovatia building, across from the newspaper office.

When asked to share a few words, Guest shared her appreciation. Guest recognized her husband, Joe, without whom, she says she would not be able to do what she does. She expressed her gratitude for Ben Callahan, and James Maher for their assistance with the project.

Mueller used the analogy of a circus when describing the project. He likened himself to the tent or big top, for all the places, people and things involved to gather. He recognized Joan Hawkins Baysinger, the chair of the 1960 Committee as the pole supporting the project – keeping everything from falling in on itself. “It was a three ring circus,” says Mueller, but noted that a circus is a “magical thing.”

Joan Baysinger echoed Mueller’s sentiments. The project, while time consuming, was also fun, she said. “Listening to Don Mounter, and Bobby Wilhoit telling stories,” Baysinger says that was the fun part, reminiscing.

Mary Ann Riggs agreed. Even though toting the large display everywhere was work, she enjoyed everyone sharing their memories. “Do you remember this, or that…? Remember the trash truck with the rats behind it? Were you at senior prom when the grain elevator caught fire?” Riggs says these stories are what she appreciates.

Additions to the overall Fayette 1960 Map project are still to come. A framed poster, put together by Jim Steele listing the more than 200 businesses from the era will be displayed next to Guest’s artwork. Also to be added is an electronic photo board, with rotating photos collected during project research. Steele is compiling and organizing the photos with plans for completion by CMU’s Homecoming in October. Through art, photos and the business listing, the display “will bring 1960 to life,” says Mueller.