10th Annual Fun and Fabulous 4th and Fireworks

Fourth of July spirit was seen all over Fayette and Howard County on Tuesday. In Fayette, the City Park was the place to be.

Grand Marshals Tony and Lisa Cook were excellent choices to lead the parade. The Cooks are two of the most community minded and involved residents of Fayette. Serving selflessly and tirelessly (it seems), try to find something they have not been involved with or done for the community. The parade included classic cars, a kazoo band, City representatives, horses, Junior Optimists, Emergency service agencies, and more.

Quilts of Valor were presented to Veterans Don Chandler and Sam Stroupe in appreciation for their service to our country.

Turtle and frog races were a hit with kids, music was available all day and enhanced the festive feeling for everyone.

The day finished with a literal ‘bang’ with an amazing array of fireworks from the private individuals lighting up the sky.