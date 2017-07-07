4th of July Events success

Letter to the editor:

Thank you to the 25 participants in the Fayette 4th of July Kazoo Band! Every parade needs a band, and they were delightful! Thank you to Gwyn Weathers for helping to recruit and coordinate the event.

There were 27 entries into the Frog and Turtle Races. See the photo albums on the Howard County Health and Wellness Council Facebook page.

7 & Up Turtle Race Winners: (left to right) Cheyenne Johnston 3rd place, Charles Alexander 1st place, Sterling Hilgedick 2nd place.

6 and under Turtle Race Winners:(left to right)

Matthew Shiflett 1st place, Frankie Flashpohler 3rd place, Miles Hilgedick 2nd place.

7 and Up Frog Race Winners: Avery Powell 3rd place, Charles Alexander 1st place, Morgan Campbell 2nd place. Addison Powell tied for 1st place (not pictured).

6 and under Frog Race Winners: (left to right) Trenton Campbell 2nd place, Carter Messer 1st place, Caleb Shiflett 3rd Place.

Thank you to Rick Alexander for bringing extra frogs. Bridget Hussey, Anthony Shiflett and Ann Schnell assisted with the event.

Tell Ann Schnell you appreciate her efforts in organizing all of the 4th of July events at the park each year. She works very hard for our community.

Bekki Galloway, volunteer.