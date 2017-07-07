Anavell Hutton

1932-2017 Anavell Hutton, age 84, of Warrensburg, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Western Missouri Medical Center.

Anavell was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Howard County, MO, the daughter of Leonard T. and Agnes Christine (Grapes) Jackson.

On Feb. 24, 1953, she and Bobbie G. Hutton were united in marriage in Fayette, MO.

Anavell enjoyed knitting, tatting, and crocheting. She rode horses and loved to go on trail rides with her husband. Family time was important to her above all.

Anavell is survived by her husband, Bob, of Warrensburg; a sister, Nina Jordan and husband, David, of Armstrong, MO; two brothers, Tom Jackson and wife, Jene, of Moberly, MO, and Bill Jackson and wife, Nancy, of Paris, MO; three nieces, Pat Hilgedick, Joyce Diehls and husband, Steve, all of Fayette, MO, and Connie Fitch of Arizona; two great nieces, Emily Bange and husband, Chris, and Leslie Sutton and husband, Jon, all of Fayette, MO; and numerous great great nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Douglas Eugene Hutton; a great niece, Melissa Diehls, and a nephew-in-law, George Hilgedick.

Funeral services was held at 1 PM on Friday, July 7, 2017 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Brother Charles Brant officiating. Interment followed in Log Chapel Cemetery in Fayette, MO. Pallbearers was Jim Matthews, Bryan Matthews, Garry Courtney, Ryan Courtney, Steve Diehls, and Beth Franklin. The family received friends from noon until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Log Chapel Cemetery and can be left in care of the funeral home.