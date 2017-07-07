Boonslick Historical Society Summer Meeting in Historic Arrow Rock July 16 at Arrow Rock Historic Site Visitor Center and Museum

The Boonslick Historical Society summer meeting will be held July 16 at the Arrow Rock State Historic Site, beginning at 3 p.m., in the Visitor Center auditorium.

The Visitor Center is located one-fourth mile south of the entrance into the historic Village of Arrow Rock on Highway 41, approximately 15 miles northwest of Boonville. A large sign on the highway notes the entrance to the Visitor Center and its large parking area. The public is welcomed to attend the meeting.

Arrow Rock State Historic Site Administrator Michael Dickey will present an overview of the area’s history. This will be followed by a presentation by Friends of Arrow Rock Executive Director Sandy Selby on Village history and preservation efforts.

Following these presentations, attendees will be free to explore the many natural history and social history exhibitions filling the Visitor Center and to tour the historic Village of Arrow Rock. The Friends of Arrow Rock organization maintains a shop and museum on the Village Boardwalk.

The entire village of Arrow Rock has been designated a National Historic Landmark, recognizing its association with Westward Expansion, the Santa Fe Trail and artist George Caleb Bingham.

Bingham, historically known as “The Missouri Artist,” lived and worked in Arrow Rock during the 19th century. While he traveled almost constantly to paint portraits, to establish studios, or to study more about painting techniques, he maintained close ties in Arrow Rock from 1837 to his death in 1879.

The Boonslick Historical Society was founded in 1937 and meets several times a year to enjoy historical topics pertinent to the Boonslick area. Society members have worked together over the years to publish historical books and brochures and to mark historic sites. The Society supported the founding of Boone’s Lick State Historic Site, marked the sites of Cooper’s Fort and Hannah Cole’s Fort and restored a George Caleb Bingham painting on loan to The Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art, Central Methodist University.