Citywide yard sale time coming up on July 22

Proving as always that one person’s trash is another’s treasure, Fayette area residents again are expected to turn out in force for the annual citywide yard and garage sale coming up on Saturday, July 22.

This year’s event again is being sponsored jointly by the Fayette newspapers and the Fayette Rotary Club.

Participating individuals and groups may set their own hours and locations. Most sales activity generally takes place in the morning hours of the sale date.

As in past years, itemization of sale sites will be included on the reverse side of a Fayette city map which may be picked up the week before the sale day at various locations including C&R, DJ’s, Commercial Trust Co., and the newspaper office.

To have a specific sale listed on the map, participants must sign up at the newspaper office, 203 N. Main St., anytime during regular business hours.

The deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. Friday, July 14. Sale sites may be inside or outside the city limits. Most persons or groups provide a brief description of the kinds of items expected to be on sale.

The cost to be included on the map is $8 and checks are payable to the Fayette Rotary Club.

Some of those participating in the event also choose to place individual ads as part of the newspaper’s classified page.

The Rotary Club itself will have a large sale site at Fayette High School and proceeds will benefit the outreach work of the Fayette Ministerial Alliance.