Howard County Fair Livestock and Project edition inside today’s Democrat Leader

Today’s Democrat Leader includes the annual Howard County Fair Livestock and Project edition. This is the seventh year we have published this edition. We want to thank all of our advertisers for supporting this edition that spotlights the youth of Howard County. We offer special thanks to Commercial Trust Co. and Exchange Bank. Thank you to Carol and Kenzie Smentowski for taking pictures. Last thank you to Linda Vroman and Leslie Prothero for all your hard work on this project.