Linda Sappington

1944-2017

Former Boonville resident, Linda Sappington passed away at her home in Union, Illinois on July 2, 2017. She was 72 years of age.

Linda Kathryn Sappington was born on Sept. 8, 1944, in Greenville, South Carolina, the daughter of Frederick and Pauline (McCarter) Cole. Linda served her country in the United States Navy in 1963, and was honorably discharged in 1966. Linda married James Edward Sappington in Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 21, 1967. He preceded her in death March 3, 2007.

Linda held various occupations. She started work with Boone County Development in Columbia, Missouri. She later worked as community supervisor for the Cooper County Human Development Corporation in Boonville, from 1995, retiring in 2010. Linda will be greatly missed by family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Scarlotte (Martin) Pashia of Gray Summit, Mo., Lori (Nick) Shamsipour of Union, Il.; son, Frederick James Sappington of Columbia, Mo.; brother, Dwayne Cole of Florida; two grandchildren, Kelli and Cathryn Sappington; and one great-granddaughter, Ava Lynn. Besides her parents and husband, Linda was preceded in death by son, Dwayne.

A funeral service for Mrs. Sappington will be 11 AM, Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Boonville First Christian Church, with Rev. Roger McMurry officiating. Visitation will be held an hour before the service at the church. Interment with Military Honors will be following the funeral at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Armstrong, Mo.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Wesley Chapel Cemetery, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy. 5 & 240 N., Fayette, Mo. 65248.