Steven Hill

1960-2017

Steven Hill passed away at Hillcrest Home in Boonville, Mo. on July 10, 2017. He was 56 years of age.

Steven Craig Hill was born in Norfolk, England on Aug. 5, 1960, the son of James T. and Lauretta (Thompson) Hill. Steven enjoyed his time at the Hillcrest Home, often assisting and helping with the other residents. He loved bowling, traveling and taking daytrips. Perhaps Steven’s greatest thrill was going the Wonderland Camp every year. Steven will be greatly missed by family and friends.

He is survived by two sisters, Karen (Rick) Gray, of Armstrong, Mo. and Laura (Randy) Jones, of Crestview, Fla.; three brothers, Jimmy (Jeanie) Hill, of Cole Camp, Mo., Jerry (Jessica) Hill, of Coal, Mo., Scott (Genny) Hill, of Fayette, Mo.; and a number nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie, and great-nephew, Kenny Suttner.

A funeral service for Mr. Hill will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 10, 2017, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Rev. Denise Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Interment will follow the funeral at Roanoke Cemetery in Roanoke, Mo.

Memorial contributions are suggested the Hillcrest Home or Unlimited Opportunities, in care of the funeral home.